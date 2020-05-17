OhShape PSVR Port Is Shaping Up, Party Mode Update Now Live

Yet more new VR music game content is here, and you’ll be happy to hear the OhShape PSVR port is shaping up too.

The rhythm action game just launched its Party Mode Update. As the name suggests, this adds a new mode in which players can pass the headset around between tracks and compete for high scores.

That’s not all that’s new in this update, though. Developer Odders Lab also introduces a Practice Mode that lets you replay specific sections of a map and there are four new songs to tackle too. Plus the game has a small visual and interface overhaul and leaderboard options have been expanded, too.

Meanwhile, over email, Odders Lab told us that the PSVR port of the game is progressing nicely. No word yet on a launch date, but we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date. We’ve seen a lot of great PSVR ports recently, so we’re optimistic this one will turn out pretty well too. In the last update, the game added a dedicated fitness challenge and a beginner difficulty mode.

OhShape remains one of our favorite VR rhythm games, not just for gameplay but fitness too. The game has you making shapes with your body to fit gaps in walls, and grabbing coins and avoiding obstacles in between. Unlike games like Beat Saber, it gets more of your body moving. Plus it comes with a ton of options to make it as accessible as possible.

OhShape is available on PC VR and Oculus Quest headsets.