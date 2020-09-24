VR Rhythm Game OhShape Available On PSVR From Today

Get ready to contort your body into some strange shapes, because OhShape launches on PSVR today!

One of the many VR rhythm games released this year, OhShape launched back in February for PC VR and Oculus Quest. We’ve been waiting on a PSVR port ever since, and it has finally arrived.

OhShape is a bit different to traditional VR rhythm games, in that instead of beat slashing or synth riding, you’ll find positioning your body to match shapes cut into rapidly approaching blocks in a slightly strange mix between Tetris and VR music-based gameplay.

Here’s what Jamie had to about the PC VR version:

It’s a smart, straight, no-nonsense rhythm game with an energetic core mechanic and plenty of options to tailor the experience to your liking. There’s a few presentation hiccups and the initial track list could be more inspiring, but these are minor and very fixable issues. If you’re growing tired of slashing or shooting beats in VR, then you should definitely try throwing some shapes here instead.

You can read the full review here.

It’s also worth mentioning that the game has received a number of content updates since then as well. Back in April, the #StayHome update introduced 3 new songs for the Extras library, including a fitness map. A Party Mode was also added in May that lets you pass the headset around between tracks and compete for high scores. Plus, the game has also teamed up twice with another VR rhythm game, Synth Riders, for two collaboration tracks available in both games, the last of which released earlier this month.

OhShape releases today for PlayStation VR on PS4, and is also available for Oculus Quest and PC VR.