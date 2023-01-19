OhShape Gets An Ultimate Refresh, Out Now On Quest And Pico

OhShape Ultimate brings a definitive update to Odders Lab’s popular rhythm game, and that’s available now on Quest and Pico.

First released in 2019, OhShape previously received several updates including a new difficulty level and party mode, but Ultimate marks its most comprehensive change yet. Available for free on Quest and Pico, Ultimate contains new menu and environments for its 3rd album as well as an improved tutorial and interface improvements. Furthermore, the Electro Party DLC is now free for everyone, though the Caravan Palace Music Pack still costs $7.99. You can watch the Ultimate update trailer below:

📢 OhShape Ultimate now available on @MetaQuestVR and @PICOXR 📢 ▶️ New cool menu environment

🤏 Improved interface with a modern style

🏯 New Asian environment for the 3rd album

📖 Enhanced tutorial level

🎉 Electro Party DLC is free for all Go and try it!#VR #quest2 pic.twitter.com/SPbuCW3xmM — OhShape 🕺 (@OhShape) January 18, 2023

We had strong praise during our OhShape review in 2020. Highlights include its “energetic, engaging core hook” and customization options, and we considered it “a more instant, accessible iteration” of rhythm VR gaming.

It’s a smart, straight, no-nonsense rhythm game with an energetic core mechanic and plenty of options to tailor the experience to your liking. There’s a few presentation hiccups and the initial track list could be more inspiring, but these are minor and very fixable issues. If you’re growing tired of slashing or shooting beats in VR, then you should definitely try throwing some shapes here instead.

OhShape Ultimate is available now on the Meta Quest and Pico platforms, where it’s currently 30% off for $13.99. While this update isn’t available yet for the PSVR and PC VR editions, Odders Lab confirms that’s coming soon for both, stating: “Steam and PSVR versions will follow in the near feature, they will require some extra work before they are ready, but we’ll get there soon.”