Sundance VR Movie On The Morning You Wake Coming To Quest Store Next Week

On The Morning You Wake, one of this year’s VR movies from the Sundance Film Festival official selection, is finding its way onto Quest headsets next week.

Created by Archer’s Mark, Novelab and Atlas V and published by ARTE France, On The Morning You Wake is now listed in the Coming Soon section of the Oculus Store and will be available on March 24. It follows the story of the January 13, 2018 incident in Hawaii in which 1.4 million people were warned of an incoming nuclear attack.

An SMS message from the Emergency Management Agency read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

It wasn’t for another 38 minutes that the alert was confirmed to be mistaken. For that time, the residents of Hawaii believed disaster was imminent. On The Morning You Wake tracks the events of the incident, piecing together other people’s accounts and reflecting on the threat of nuclear annihilation. Check out a trailer for the film below.

On the Morning You Wake (Teaser) from Archer’s Mark on Vimeo.

The piece arrives in three parts, with the second and third installments making their debut after the first part premiered at Sundance. The full 38-minute experience is s also currently showing at the South By Southwest Festival. A price for the movie hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Interested in finding more VR movies? Then make sure to check our list of the best you can watch inside headsets.