Mark Zuckerberg Seemingly Confirms Onward 2

It looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have accidentally confirmed Onward 2 is coming.

Responding to a question about which VR games he’s most looking forward to on a recent Facebook post, Zuckerberg said he was “pretty excited for Onward 2.” Here’s a screencap we took of the answer though, at the time of writing, it’s still there in the replies.

Onward 2 Confirmed?

This response might have gone unnoticed had Zuckerberg not been replying to Gene Park, a games reporter for the Washington Post. An official sequel to Downpour Interactive’s online shooter hasn’t yet been announced. That said Facebook announced it was acquiring the studio in late April and made mention of “future projects”. It makes sense that one of those would be a sequel to the incredibly popular VR multiplayer shooter. We’ve asked Facebook for comment. It’s worth mentioning Zuckerberg could be talking about a hypothetical sequel, too.

Onward itself remains in Early Access on both PC and Oculus Quest, with plenty of updates planned for the future. If Onward 2 is coming, we still wouldn’t expect to see it for some time. Downpour and Facebook have both confirmed support will continue for the existing game across both platforms, though it remains to be seen if any future titles will also come to PC or be exclusive to the Quest platform.

What would you want to see in Onward 2? Let us know in the comments below!