Downpour Shares First Full Onward Oculus Quest Footage

Ahead of launch tomorrow, developer Downpour Interactive just shared the first full footage for Onward on Oculus Quest.

Previously we’d seen a trailer for the game with plenty of gameplay snippets. This footage, however, gives us our first in-depth look at some co-op gameplay with a montage of longer clips. As you can see from the footage, Onward has seen a clear visual downgrade on Quest compared to the PC version but, really, everyone was expecting that. If anything, it reminds us a little of how the game originally looked when it launched in Early Access years ago.

Other than that, Downpour is promising the full Onward experience on Quest, made possible with the help of Shadow Point developer Coatsink. All of the game’s original maps are included and there will be crossplay multiplayer with the PC version too and you can still set up your own game types, play in single-player and get to grips with maps in the free roam mode.

Still, it’s important to remember this is all footage from the developer itself. We’ll be keen to dive into the real differences between the standalone version and the PC original when the game goes live tomorrow. You can expect our review-in-progress tomorrow for independent thoughts on how the port shapes up, with the full thing arriving once we’ve had the chance to play multiplayer with more people. For now, you can head over to the game’s product page.

