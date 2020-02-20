Downpour Provides An Update On Onward Quest, Full PC Release

Don’t worry, Downpour Interactive hasn’t forgotten about the Onward Oculus Quest port it promised nearly a year ago.

Onward was confirmed to be coming to Facebook’s standalone VR headset in mid-2019, just after the kit’s launch. We’d assumed that that might have made it a 2019 window game, but the developer has actually been pretty quiet about the Quest version since. An update this week provided us with a little more clarity.

“We know you are anxiously waiting on news, and we are working very hard to get you a Quest port that not only runs well and retains Onwards core gameplay and feel, but a port that looks Amazing,” the studio wrote in its monthly update blog. “We are actively alpha testing, and will soon be in beta testing, in which we will introduce more QA testers from the community.”

Not only that, but the developer provided an updated Development Timeline that tells us a few things about Onward’s roadmap. First up, the next update for the game will be a bug fix and performance patch. Following that will be the Quest release which, at the same time, will see Downpour start working on an update that will bring the PC VR version of the game out of Early Access.

The team’s also working on a Player Ranks update and, of course, new gamemodes and content, which are the furthest down on the list of priorities right now. No actual timelines were given for any of these updates, but it’s good to know at least what order they’ll arrive in.

We’ll keep our eye out for more Onward Oculus Quest news, then. In the meantime, let’s all get a bit more practice in on PC, shall we?

