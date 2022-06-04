Onward Updates, Hand-Tracked Shooters And Bocce – VR Games On Our Radar This Week

A first look at Onward’s next map and a new bocce experience are just some of the new VR games and updates on our radar this week!

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news from Resident Evil 8, Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky and more, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

Bocce Time!

Deep Dive Interactive has a VR take on bocce, allowing players to visit a wide range of courses, customize items and play online together. It’s due to hit Quest via App Lab and Steam on June 17.

Rogue Ascent

This hand-tracked, procedurally generated Quest shooter is the first to get native Twitch integration. That means streamers can interact with their audiences without having to life the headset off. It’s currently available in early access on App Lab.

Onward

The monthly sitrep for the multiplayer VR shooter gave us our first look at the upcoming Intercept map alongside a host of other updates. It looks like we’ll be fighting in canyons outside the game’s other urban environments. No release date for this one yet.

Barn Finders VR

The flatscreen Barn Finders game gets a VR port. Inspired by reality TV shows, you search through abandoned barns, turning junk into treasure. It’s out now on Steam and you can download a demo, too.