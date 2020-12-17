OrbusVR Winter Festival And New Raid Out Now For VR MMO

Today marks the beginning of the 2020 Winter Festival in OrbusVR and the launch of the brand new group raid dungeon, Citadel. You can find more details in the latest official OrbusVR blog post.

OrbusVR Winter Festival

While we have multiple VR MMOs on the horizon, such as Ilysia, Zenith, and Archgate to look forward to, there is already one out in the wild named OrbusVR. It’s been out for about three years now on PC and features full crossplay and cross-progression on Oculus Quest.

As is customary with MMOs, OrbusVR is no stranger to timed thematic content updates that are connected to real world seasons, such as the Winter Festival. This year will include the Heart of Strangers questline, snowman critter capture, and floating light quests. There’s also the Snowman Transmog set, just like last year.

In terms of new content this year there is a snowman pet reward for completing the Critter Capture quest and a fireplace to put in your house and a snow-themed mount.

OrbusVR Citadel Raid

Technically the raid has been sort of “out” in beta since December 3rd, but this week was the full launch. You can access it from a secret tunnel in the dragon shop inside Highsteppe. It’s a length dungeon with four major boss fights requiring strategy to get through safely.

Naturally, there will be lots of new loot to gain from the raid including new +4 armor and weapon sets, as well as an extremely rare +5 legendary weapon. They’ve got fancy magical auras that pulse through them, which is pretty neat.

OrbusVR is prepping for a big three-year anniversary celebration next month and will soon put out Quest 2-specific enhancements so players can see the mounts and tool belt items of those around them, as well as more fully-rendered characters instead of placeholder ghost avatars like on Quest 1.

Let us know what you think of this news down in the comments below! Do you regularly play OrbusVR?