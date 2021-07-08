Osso VR Announces $27M Series B Funding For Surgical Training Platform

Surgical training platform Osso VR announced it raised $27 million in Series B funding.

The Series B round was led by GSR Ventures, along with Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Venturies, Leslie Ventures and Anorak Ventures. It’s an increase of $13 million in total funding per round compared to the Series A round almost a year ago, which raised a total of $14 million.

Osso VR is a training platform for medical professionals, allowing them to practice and perform difficult surgical procedures using VR headsets and custom hardware and haptic devices for feedback. The custom tools paired with the VR training application makes for a properly immersive and accurate experience that can simulate real training environments.

Osso VR claims that two recent randomized peer-reviewed studies showed surgeons who trained with the Osso VR platform saw “anywhere from a 230 percent to 306 percent improvement in overall surgical performance compared to traditional training.”

The platform is used in over 20 countries and the company is a training partner with several large orthopedic medical device companies with nearly 20 hospital residencies using the platform for training around the world, according to the company.

“With this latest round, we plan to exponentially expand our library and platform so that every patient in the world can have the peace of mind knowing they are getting access to the safest, highest-value procedures,” said Justin Bara, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Osso VR, in a prepared statement.

You can find out more about Osso VR and its platform over on its website.