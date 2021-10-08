Roguelite VR Shooter Outlier Headed To Oculus Quest

JoyWay’s latest project, a roguelite VR shooter named Outlier, is on its way to the Oculus Quest.

The developer recently confirmed as much in an email to UploadVR. This will be a full release on the main Oculus Quest store, which you can expect to launch in 2022. Check out the trailer for the PC VR version below.

Outlier Oculus Quest Version Confirmed

Outlier offers first-person shooter action with a supernatural twist. Players fight through an alien planet filled with hostile creatures using a firearm in one hand and superpowers like the ability to throw fire with the other. A few weeks back JoyWay launched an official demo for Steam that also featured as part of this week’s Steam Next Fest. The PC version will be launching in Early Access later this year.

This isn’t the only project the developer is working on. The studio continues to build on its popular free-running VR game, Stride. It launched an Oculus Quest version earlier this year and is currently working on a multiplayer mode that’s in testing on PC, as well as a single-player campaign mode. It’s also got a gory Beat Saber/Pistol Whip clone called Against on the way.

