Learn The Panther VR Release Date At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition

There’s a sneaky surprise waiting for you in the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 8th. We’ll be revealing the Panther VR release date.

Yes, developer Wolfdog Interactive will be making its Showcase debut with its anticipated VR-exclusive stealth game. Panther VR sees players embody an elite agent, sneaking into top-secret facilities to steal from powerful corporations. The game caught our eye last year with its sandbox approach to stealth that reminds us of both Splinter Cell and Metal Gear Solid.

Fans will know that Panther VR passed a Kickstarter campaign last year and is on its way to Steam Early Access. Come the Showcase, you’ll know exactly when it’s stepping out of the shadows.

But, wait, what is an Upload VR Showcase? Simple! Our Showcases offer you a glimpse into the future of VR gaming and more. We’ll announce new games and reveal the latest news about your most anticipated titles. This year we’re showing off over 20 VR experience, with a little something for everyone. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Also confirmed for this year’s show is the next look at sci-fi stunner, Low-Fi, the reveal of a new game from Apex Construct developer Fast Travel Games, and a first look at an intriguing social VR experience called Play Bunker. We’ll have plenty more to tease in the coming days, so make sure to keep an eye out and be back here on June 8th! What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!