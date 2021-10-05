Panzer Dragoon VR Cancellation Confusion After False Death Report

The future of the upcoming Panzer Dragoon VR game is in question after its official Twitter account falsely reported the death of its producer.

As spotted by VGC, the now-deleted tweet claimed the game had been canceled after the death of developer Wildman’s CEO, Haruto Watanabe.

“Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record has been canceled due to the cancellation of the contract by Sega and the death of the producer, Haruto Watanabe, CEO of Wildman Inc,” the tweet reads. “Thank you for your support.”

However, replies to the tweet claimed that Watanabe was, in fact, alive and well. One reported that they could confirm the project’s producer was safe after visiting the Wildman offices. Another reads: “We’ve just received confirmation of the safety of our friend and colleague. More information will be tweeted by him as soon as he is settled.”

We’ve reached out to Watanabe ourselves to confirm his safety and the status of the game. Panzer Dragoon VR, or Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record, is intended to be a compilation of levels from the first three games in the series, remade for VR. We debuted a first look at the game during the UploadVR Showcase back in 2020. We had expected the game to launch this year for unspecified PC, standalone and console headsets, but it looks like time’s running out for that to actually happen.

Whatever’s happening, we’ll bring you the details as soon as we have them.