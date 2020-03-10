There’s A Panzer Dragoon VR Game In Development

Depending on what year you were born in and what consoles you had growing up, this news might be the best you get all week. An official Panzer Dragoon VR game is in development.

Very little is known about the game, named Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record, right now. A short (and hastily translated) press release suggests that it will be comprised of levels from the original three games in the series: Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga.

The Panzer Dragoon games are a series of on-rails flight games in which you steer a mythical beast across the skies, shooting down enemies. It’s traditionally played in third-person, but this VR remake will feature first-person gameplay and a new control scheme using VR motion controllers. The first image of the game is below.

The original trilogy released across the late 90’s on the Sega Saturn. At E3 last year Nintendo announced full remakes of the first two games for the Switch. It’s not yet clear if this VR version will borrow from those remakes but it seems unlikely; they’re being developed by different studios. Voyage Record is being handled by Wildman Inc, though the game’s licensed officially by Sega itself.

And that’s about all we know for now. The game’s coming before the end of March 2021 but headsets haven’t been announced. Wildman says those details, including exactly which levels will be remade, will be revealed at a later date. For now, you can follow along with the game on an official Twitter account.

