Paper Beast’s PC VR Port Arrives Next Week

The PC VR version of one of our favorite VR games of the year, Paper Beast, arrives in the very near future.

Pixel Reef’s gorgeous virtual safari lands on PC VR headsets on July 24th. The game was confirmed to be coming to the platform last month and a demo was released as part of June’s Steam Summer Games Festival. The game will arrive on Steam, the Oculus Store and Viveport with support for basically any VR headset you can plug into a PC. This version of the game will also include upgraded visuals, some gameplay tweaks and an expanded sandbox mode.

More interestingly, there will be new animals, plants and even a continuous movement system, too. The PSVR version of the game was a teleport-only affair. We asked developer Pixel Reef if the PSVR version could see these improvements, but the team said it had no plans for that. Check out the release date trailer above.

We thought Paper Beast was a stunning work from the mind of Another World creator, Eric Chahi. “It is a game not content with just one miracle, be it the authentic, almost documentarian approach to a virtual ecosystem, nor the technical milestones such a feat requires,” we said in our 4/5 review. “Even its set of puzzles somehow emerge as a remarkably natural extension of its core themes and systems, creating a cohesive and curiously precious VR game to be preserved and savoured.”

Ironically, the PSVR version of the game arrived in a packed week for VR which also included the launch of Half-Life: Alyx, Down The Rabbit Hole and more. Next week is similarly busy; we’ll also see the launch on In Death: Unchained, Vertigo Remastered, Suicide Guy VR, Into The Radius and Dreams’ PSVR support (phew!).

