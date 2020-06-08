Dreamy VR World Paper Beast Comes To PC VR This Summer

One of our favorite PSVR releases in recent memory, Paper Beast, is coming to PC VR this summer.

A free demo for the game will be available as part of the Steam Summer Festival running from June 16 to June 22. It is officially coming to SteamVR and Oculus Rift.

Here’s what Jamie Feltham said about it in his review:

“Paper Beast is, for all intents and purposes, a strange beast. It is a game that is always fascinating to behold, a 3+ hour exploration of virtual wildlife realized with compelling authenticity. Largely set within a vast desert, its creatures, ranging from the majestic to the more unsightly, are undoubtedly the star of the show. But, as much as you might expect otherwise, it is very much a game, with its underlying systems propping up some of the most organic (literally) problem-solving I’ve yet seen in VR.”

The game started in the mind of Pixel Reef’s Eric Chahi, who previously made Another World and From Dust, and the PC VR release will include “new features such as continuous move support, upgraded visuals, further creatures and more.”

You can check out the latest trailer here:

I haven’t played it yet and, based on Jamie’s review, I cannot wait to explore that world with the increased fidelity and freedom of movement with a Valve Index. Here’s Jamie’s video review of the PSVR version if you weren’t already sold on the game’s whimsical world just yet:

