PSVR Exclusive Paper Beast Gets Late March Release Date

As if March wasn’t busy enough for VR, promising PSVR exclusive Paper Beast is coming this month too.

The game touches down on Sony’s headset on March 24. You can check out the release date trailer below.

Paper Beast comes from the mind of Eric Chahi, best known for classic games like Another World. In the game, you explore a massive virtual ecosystem created by data, populated with — you guessed it — majestic paper beasts. Across the campaign you’ll visit different sorts of habitats and interact with the animals that live in them. The game features full support for the PlayStation Move controller.

We’ve been hands-on with the game before, and found something hugely promising. Interacting with the various creatures in VR is truly fascinating, and inserting yourself into their food chain makes for some unique gameplay. We’ll just be interested to see how long the game is and if it can sustain that sense of curiosity throughout.

It’s been a slow start to the year for PSVR but the end of March looks like it will make up for it. Cortopia Studios’ Down The Rabbit Hole and Fireproof Games’ The Room VR: A Dark Matter are also both touching down on the platform on March 26. Actually that week is going to be ridiculously busy for VR in general. Half-Life: Alyx hits PC VR headsets on March 23, though isn’t coming to PSVR (for now).

Quite the shopping list, then. Which VR games will you be picking up later this month? Let us know in the comments below!