Multiplayer VR Horror Paranormal Hunter Gets Free Demo

Paranormal Hunter, a new multiplayer VR horror game we revealed at our last showcase, now has a free demo on PC.

You can download the demo over on Steam though take note that it currently only works with Meta headsets. The full game is expected to support a wider range of headsets, though the game can also be played in flat screen so you can check it out now even if you don’t have a compatible device.

Paranormal looks similar to another VR-option multiplayer horror title, Phasmophobia. In the game, four players hunt for supernatural spirits using a range of investigative tools. Levels feature varied element to ensure every playthrough is different and PC and VR players can link up in cross-play, too.

The next version of the game is currently expected to launch in Q2 of this year, though this will be an early access release. You can expect more content to be added to the title in the build up to a full launch, which should be “roughly 6 months” after pre-release. The project is developed by EALoGames, which includes staff that previously worked on Shenmue and Shin Megami Tensei.

