Paranormal Hunter Launches In Early Access Next Year On PC VR

After releasing a Steam demo this February, EALoGames has revealed that Paranormal Hunter will arrive next year on PC VR in early access.

First announced in last December’s Upload VR Showcase, this four-player co-op horror game comes from a team of former Shenmue and Shin Megami Tensei developers. Initially announced for Q2 2022 on PC and consoles with optional PC VR support, that’s now delayed into 2023. Once it launches, Paranormal Hunter’s Steam page says that this early access period should last for “roughly six months.”

Paranormal Hunter is similar to Phasmophobia, a separate VR multiplayer horror game that received a VR overhaul update in April. You’ll be hunting for supernatural spirits as a team with various investigative tools, and there’s differing elements across each playthrough. EALoGames has previously confirmed that full PC cross-play is supported between VR and flatscreen players, too.

Paranormal Hunter will launch in early access on PC VR in 2023. The Steam demo is still available, though VR support is currently limited to Meta Quest 2 headsets via Oculus Link. However, Paranormal Hunter will support HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform at launch.

A flatscreen release is coming to PS4 and PS5, but we’ve had no confirmation about a PSVR or PSVR 2 version. We’ve reached out to EALoGAMES for comment, so we’ll update this article once we hear more.