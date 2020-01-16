Retro-Style VR Brawler Path Of The Warrior Now Has Co-Op

Path of the Warrior released almost exactly one month ago on the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest from Twisted Pixel and Oculus Studios and now it’s received the promised post-launch co-op multiplayer update.

When the game first released suddenly during The Game Awards, the lack of multiplayer was glaring. Twisted Pixel modeled Path of the Warrior after the great sidescrolling beat ’em ups of the 90s like Streets of Rage, Double Dragon, Final Fight, and others but it missed one of the main selling points of those arcade-style games: multiplayer. Running through the levels just isn’t the same by yourself.

Now you can hop into the action with a friend, complete with cross-play support across both headsets (as well as cross-buy.)

In my review I noted that the core gameplay was fun and the setting was inventive and nostalgic, but it felt a bit shallow on the feature front. Gameplay didn’t evolve much after the first 10 minutes and it was only a little less than two hours long. Fine for what it is, but not a real revolution for the genre other than the shift to a first-person perspective in a headset.

With the addition of co-op it should be much better and more fun now. We haven’t had a chance to try out the co-op support yet, but we expect it to definitely improve the fun factor and make it a more appealing purchase for those with VR buddies.

