Pavlov Tops PlayStation Store PSVR 2 Charts In March

We have our first full month of PlayStation Store chart rankings for PSVR 2, with Pavlov taking out the top spot for the month.

Each month, the PlayStation blog posts a ranking of the top downloads for the PlayStation Store across each platform. Sony released PlayStation VR2 back in February, so it’s now included in the rankings and with March done and dusted, we have our first full month of download rankings for the new headset.

In both the US/Canada and EU region, Pavlov took out the number one spot, with the The Dark Pictures: Switchback in second for the former and Kayak VR in second for the latter. Other high-rankers include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip, Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution and, of course, the immutable Job Simulator creeping in at number 10 in both regions.

The post also includes a disclaimer that the download rankings only take PS Store purchases into account, and not game upgrades or games bundled with hardware (such as copies of Horizon Call of the Mountain bundled with the PSVR 2 headset). This also presumably explains the absence of two of the headset’s biggest draw cards – Resident Evil 8 and Gran Turismo 7 – as they’re both PS5 games that received updates adding PSVR 2 support, not separate purchases/releases.

PSVR 2 released on February 22, so technically there was a week and a bit’s worth of download rankings for February 2023 as well. That period saw Kayak VR take out first place in both regions, with Pavlov following behind in second and Horizon Call of the Mountain in third.

PSVR 2 launched with a fantastic selection of releases and you can now read our picks for Best PSVR 2 Games. You can also check out our review for Pavlov on PSVR 2, which we really enjoyed, alongside our reviews for Switchback, Horizon, Resident Evil 8 and Gran Turismo 7.