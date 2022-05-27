PSVR 2 ‘Of Huge Interest’ To Peaky Blinders Dev, New IP Coming Soon

Peaky Blinders VR developer Maze Theory says the upcoming PSVR 2 headset is “of huge interest” to it.

Creative Director Marcus Morseby and Chief Creative Officer Russell Harding said as much in a recent email Q&A with UploadVR surrounding the team’s latest announcements. Specifically, Maze Theory is doubling down on VR development with 14 new hires and continuing work on its first original IP, Engram, alongside working on Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom for later this year.

When asked if Quest 2 would be the lead platform for these projects, the pair confirmed the standalone headset was a priority, though other devices were becoming important too. “Now that PSVR 2 is on the horizon, it’s of huge interest and something we are working towards,” the pair said. They stopped short of officially announcing projects for the device, though.

Maze Theory also reconfirmed that its first original game, Engram, is still in the works and coming soon. We first saw the experience under the name The Vanishing Act, where it was a single-player experience. “With Engram, we are also exploring the wealth of possibilities around multiplayer and social VR,” the pair said. “The core premise of the game is exploring memories, and we’re working on ways to achieve a heightened range of emotional experiences.”

For now, Peaky Blinders is confirmed for release later this year and is expected to release on Quest 2 and PC VR headsets, though final release dates for either device haven’t been confirmed. From the sounds of it, though, PSVR 2 could be a potential target for both that game and Engram. Currently we’re not expecting PSVR 2 to launch until 2023, but you can keep up to date with everything we know about the headset right here.