Peaky Blinders VR Game Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Developer Maze Theory today officially announced the Peaky Blinders VR game it’s been working on for the past few years.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is coming to VR headsets sometime in 2022. Set during the events of the popular UK series, you join the titular gang in 1920’s England, carrying out missions and interacting with some of the cast of the show. We’ve got the full first trailer for the game below, though there’s no gameplay footage or screenshots just yet.

Peaky Blinders VR Announced

Cillian Murphy reprises his role as Tommy Shelby, as does Paul Anderson for Arthur Shelby, and there will be some new characters to interact with too. Gameplay details are light right now, but Maze Theory says you’ll be able to fully explore locations from the show, making choices that affect the narrative and resolve “terrifying situations”.

We also know from the developer’s past announcements that the game will utilize a new AI system designed to react to player actions. So an NPC might treat you differently based on how you behave around them, for example. It’s certainly an interesting idea that we’ll be looking forward to digging into.

Currently, there’s no confirmed release date or window for the game. Maze Theory’s last game, Dr Who: The Edge of Time, did make its way to Quest, PSVR and PC VR, though, so hopefully we’ll see it on those platforms.

