Outriders, Bulletstorm Dev Acquires Green Hell VR Studio For New VR Ports

People Can Fly, the studio behind games like Outriders and Gears of War: Judgment, has acquired a controlling stake in Green Hell VR developer, Incuvo.

The studio announced the acquisition earlier this week, confirming that Incuvo will make unspecified projects “compatible with all virtual reality platforms”. This is People Can Fly’s second major VR-based acquisition; the studio previously purchased The Brookhaven Experiment studio, Phosphor Games, and rebranded it to People Can Fly Chicago. It’s yet to release a VR game, however.

Green Hell VR Devs Join People Can Fly

The press release doesn’t clarify exactly what titles Incuvo might work on for the studio, but it’s possible that the deal is for future, unannounced games and maybe even past titles, like stylish first-person shooter (FPS), Bulletstorm.

Incuvo has plenty of experience in porting flatscreen games to VR. The Polish studio got its start bringing Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear to headsets and is currently working on an in-depth port of Creepy Jar’s survival game, Green Hell. That project is expected to release for both PC VR and Oculus Quest headsets sometime in 2022.

This isn’t the only acquisition of this kind of scope we’ve seen in the VR realm recently. Last year After The Fall developer Vertigo Games was bought up by Koch Media, for example. As VR continues to grow in significance, it’s likely that we’ll see many more studios bought up in the months and years to come.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for whatever the studio may be working on next, then.