Pets VR Lets You Raise A Virtual Doggo On Quest

Actum Game’s Pets VR lets you raise a virtual doggo on your Quest, via SideQuest.

The standalone version of the game just released its 1.0 build on the sideloading platform, where it’s free to download. The game is also due to get a full release on SteamVR and PSVR at some point in the future. Check out the trailer below.

Right now Pets VR lets you raise a dog (though, with that name, you’d assume other pet types might be planned). That will include pretty much all your usual pet sim activities – feeding and washing your newfound companion as well as petting and playing with them. You can train them to get better at tasks and kit them out with different costumes, too.

We haven’t really seen a VR pets sim take off yet, even though the genre has plenty of potential.

Will you be checking out Pets VR on Quest? Let us know in the comments below.