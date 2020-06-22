Pew Pew, Stuff Dies Is An Oculus Quest Wave Shooter Arriving This Week

Pew Pew, Stuff Dies is a throwback to the early days of VR gaming, but not in the way you might hope.

Arriving this week on SideQuest for Oculus Quest, Pew Pew is a port of an augmented reality (AR) game originally appearing on smartphones. In that version, you fought off virtual monsters in the real world by aiming with your phone. The VR edition swaps out passthrough support for a virtual environment and gives you two weapons to wield in the fight against evil. Check out some gameplay below.

There really isn’t all that much to say about Pew Pew, though. It plays a lot like a 2016-era VR wave shooter and, even then, it’s pretty bare bones. Enemies walk at you in a straight line and only take a few shots to kill; ammo is limited so you can’t get too trigger happy, but all this really serves to do is bring about an abrupt end to the game once you’re out. There are scoreboards to compete in, but for a game so simplistic in nature earning top marks doesn’t really grant you any bragging rights.

VR might not be in a golden age of content just yet, but it’s definitely left these days behind it. Maybe in AR the fun of seeing monsters in your living room is enough to see you through, but in VR, Pew Pew, Stuff Dies fails to land much of an impression.

Pew Pew, Stuff Dies lands on SideQuest later this week.