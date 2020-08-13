Phantom: Covert Ops Receives Free Challenge Pack In Content Update

An update is available for free for Phantom: Covert Ops today, providing new content in the form of a challenge pack with some interesting modifiers.

The update, aptly titled ‘Challenge Pack 1’, is available on both Quest and Rift and features 5 new challenge maps that add twists to change up the gameplay. In ‘Loose Cannon’ you’ll use an infinite ammunition grenade launcher and in ‘Powder Keg’ you’ll be ‘exploding high value target heads’. ‘Target Hunt’ will shake things up with a shooting range-esque map that switches out enemies for pop-up cut-out versions instead, and in ‘Broadside’ you can use the SV-54 assault rifle on the shooting range as well.

Last but not least, the most difficult challenge map will be ‘Unfathomable’, where you’ll have to complete a time trial map, except with a big twist… the kayak controls are reversed! These new challenges sound like they’ll add a proper mix of new gameplay elements for players who have already completed the main story and are looking for more stealthy kayak content. The update also includes bug fixes and a “host of quality of life updates” as well.

Jamie reviewed the game on release back in June and enjoyed it quite a lot even if he felt the premise was a tad silly:

Far-fetched as it may be, Phantom’s fantastically immersive design makes for a VR mission well worth accepting, even if its campaign is shorter and simpler than hoped for. But what it lacks in gameplay complexity, it often makes up for in its giddy role-playing, going a step beyond many other VR games to convince you that you’re really in its (admittedly daft) world.

You can read the full review here. The Challenge Pack 1 update is available now for Phantom: Covert Ops on Oculus Quest and Rift.