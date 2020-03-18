Phantom: Covert Ops Hits Quest + Rift In Late June

Summer just got sneakier; the Phantom: Covert Ops release date is here, and it’s coming to the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms on June 25.

Phantom: Covert Ops Release Date Revealed

Facebook confirmed the news as part of its Game Developers Showcase taking place in lieu of GDC this week. Phantom will be releasing on both platforms at the same date, which is good news considering other Oculus Studios-published projects like Lies Beneath are releasing on Quest first. Phantom had originally been aiming to release late last year but, obviously, that didn’t quite happen. It’s already available to wishlist on both the Quest and Rift stores, though.

Phantom is a promising stealth game in which players infiltrate a hostile facility by kayak. Over the course of the game, you’ll paddle downstream, avoiding spotlights, taking cover in reeds and picking off enemies from afar. The game has a full campaign, too. Check out the new trailer below, which shows Oculus Rift gameplay and promises plenty of explosions. It’s captured on Rift but, rest assured, the exact same content is on Quest.

We’ve been hands-on with the game a few times now and we’ve got high hopes for it. The kayak setup makes for a perfectly immersive experience, with little to remind you of the real world. What remains to be seen is just how well the game can retain that immersion throughout the campaign, and how other elements like the AI — a sticking point for a lot of VR stealth games — hold up.

Are you happy with the Phantom: Covert Ops release date? Or do you wish it was arriving sooner? Let us know in the comments below!