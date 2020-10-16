Phasmophobia Dev Lists Oculus Quest As A Future ‘Development Goal’ Platform

According to the public Trello board for development goal tracking, known bugs, and in-progress features for ghost hunting horror game Phasmophobia, the solo developer DKnighter aka Kinetic Games is planning an Oculus quest version as a “development goal” on the “Backlog” list of ideas.

Phasmophobia is a paranormal activity-themed ghost hunting horror game that plays out like an episode of Ghost Adventures on the Travel channel. It’s in Early Access for PC on Steam right now for just $14 with optional VR support and tasks you with taking photos of ghost activity, using ouija boards, and trying to get spirits to speak with you in haunted settings. It’s terrifying and full of suspense.

Judging from the Trello board there are quite a few ideas in flux here. Lots of them are labeled as “backlog” ideas, such as native Oculus SDK support, the aforementioned Quest port, being able to play as the ghost, getting the game on the Oculus Store, integrating LIV mixed reality features, and more.

To be clear, an Oculus Quest version is likely very far away from happening, if it ever does, so don’t expect to see this on the store anytime soon — let alone SideQuest. The Steam page mentions plans to release a 1.0 version on PC sometime next year but “this may change depending on features added and how the game will progress through early access.” Judging from the virality of its popularity of late and the >30,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews on Steam in less than a month there’s a good chance that this studio and game are due for rapid expansion.

