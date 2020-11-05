Phasmophobia Developer Reconsiders Early Access Plans, New Content Coming

The developer behind Phasmophobia has indicated that the game might stay in Early Access a little longer than planned.

Phasmophobia is a cooperative ghost hunting horror game for PC with optional VR support. It launched in September into Early Access on Steam, and even made it onto the top 20 releases for that month. You take on the role of a paranormal activity investigator and work together with other players to investigate haunted properties and identify the ghosts inside each house.

Despite the scope, the game is actually made entirely by one person, who goes by the name Dknighter. Initially, Dknighter had planned for Phasmophobia to only be in Early Access for a short time, however the game’s explosive popularity might have changed things a bit.

Speaking in an interview to IGN, Dknighter said that “due to the game’s popularity, everyone’s expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game’s future.” This likely means going beyond the original early access plan, which was just to “add a few more maps, ghost types and equipment.”

They didn’t go into specific details about what further content might be added in an early access extension, as the focus right now is on fixing bugs and polishing the existing content:

“At the moment my only focus is getting the major bugs fixed before I begin working on new content. These bug fixes would usually be sent out when they are ready but, due to me having to update a lot of the game’s code, a lot of new systems need testing, so the next update will be a big stability and bug fix update. After these bugs are fixed the new content will likely get bundled together in big updates. All new updates can be played on the beta version of the game, which everyone can access through Steam.”

In fact, some bug fixes have already arrived for Phasmophobia, rectifying voice recognition issues and more — you can read about those here.

