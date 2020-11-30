New Phasmophobia Prison Level Now In Open Beta For Testing

As if ghost hunting wasn’t scary enough, you can now do it behind bars – a new prison level is available in beta for Phasmophobia.

Earlier in the month we found out that a new prison level would be coming to the game, and now just over two weeks later you can try it out yourself. It’s not in full release just yet – it’s still in beta, so expect a fair amount of bugs.

If you do play through the level, the developer is encouraging users to join the Phasmophobia Discord server and report any bugs in the #beta-bug-reports channel.

To switch to the beta build of Phasmophobia, make sure the game is closed and right-click on it on Steam, select Properties and then go to the Beta tab. In there, you should be able to select ‘Beta – Unstable Build’ which will give you access to the prison level in-game. Usually map selection is random, but the beta build will allow you to pick the prison map specifically.

Phasmophobia has been one of this year’s break-out success games, launching in Early Access in September. While the early access period was initially planned to be quite short, the developer has now said that it will stay there a bit longer as the unexpected popularity of the game has resulted in a shift of focus.

The game sees you and up to 3 others work together to identify types of ghosts haunting different maps, using various equipment and evidence. David and I tried the game out live on the UploadVR YouTube channel a few weeks ago and had a great time. The game has optional VR support, so David played on Quest 2 via Virtual Desktop and I just played on PC, while monitoring YouTube comments.

Phasmophobia is available in Early Access now on Steam and is 10% off until December 1 as part of the Steam Autumn Sale.