Phasmophobia Makes Steam’s Top 20 September Releases List

Phasmophobia, the cooperative ghost hunting game with VR support, seems to have made a strong debut last month, finding its way onto the Top 20 Releases list on Steam for September.

Each month, Valve releases a list of the top 20 releases for that month, “measured by revenue generated during the first two weeks following release.” Announced this morning, the increasingly popular ghost hunting game Phasmophobia made it onto the list, marking the only VR title (or game with optional VR support) to appear on the list for this month.

Phasmophobia is a brand new horror game available in Steam Early Access, with optional PC VR support. You take on the role of a paranormal activity investigator and work together with other players to investigate haunted properties and identify the ghosts inside each house. The game proved quite popular in its first month of release, evidenced not just by the Steam numbers but also by its prominence across streaming communities like Twitch.

David and I tried the game out last week, video embedded above, and we had a great time. David was playing on Oculus Quest 2 using Virtual Desktop, while I played on PC. The game has a good mix of investigative work and great horror shocks, and it’s really satisfying to work your way through cases with friends, whether they’re playing in VR or not.

The game is still in Early Access, so it’s a bit rough around the edges but nonetheless very spooky and fun. There’s only PC VR support through Steam for now, but the developers have listed a native Oculus Quest version of the game as a ‘development goal’ on their public Trello board.

Phasmophobia is available now for $13.99 in Steam Early Access for PC, with optional VR support.