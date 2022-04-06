Phasmophobia’s VR Overhaul Update Launches Tomorrow

The long-promised VR overhaul update for Phasmophobia launches tomorrow.

A tweet confirmed the news today, clarifying that the update will go live at 11am UTC on April 7. Phasmophobia has always had VR support alongside its core flatscreen version, but this update promises to make that support much more fleshed out and considered.

Phasmophobia VR Overhaul Nears

As we learned last month, the overhaul additions include improved hand modeling and item placements and a UI for choosing which tools to grab. There’s also support for seated play and a left-handed mode as well as a simulated crouch. Developer Kinetic Games says there’s more to come, too, so expect to see a more comprehensive list of changes when the update goes live. For now, you can see a first look at what’s to come in the tweet below.

Development preview for the VR rework update! Can you spot all the changes? #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/UqvTSuFT93 — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) March 17, 2022

Phasmophobia still remains in early access, but each new update brings it closer to a full launch. We can’t help but wonder if improved VR support might also mean that we get a Quest version of the game sometime in the future. And, of course, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a possible PSVR 2 version too.

