Phasmophobia To Get Major VR Rework In 2022

Ever-popular co-op horror game, Phasmophobia, will get a major VR rework in 2022.

Developer Kinetic revealed an extensive roadmap for the PC title earlier this week, including plans for difficulty options and progression. But a big part of the plan is updates to the game’s optional VR support, including a new VR interaction system, moving to OpenXR and compatibility with Unity engine updates. No release window was given for these particular updates just yet.

The studio is also planning VR optimizations, so hopefully the experience will run better on PC. Could this be a sign that we might also see Phasmophobia come to other headsets like the Quest or potentially the next PSVR?

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for that but, in the meantime, there are other updates on the way. The game will get custom options for difficulty, allowing you to change the duration of a hunt and turn off flashlights, for example. Then there’s a two-part progression update planned with new, upgradeable equipment and new models and animations as well as a new leveling system.

As the year is coming to a close, we at Kinetic Games want to say a huge thanks for playing Phasmophobia. We thank you for reporting bugs, giving your feedback and appreciation for each update we release! Here is a quick update for what we have planned for 2022!#Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/nmjbhDefhW — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) December 22, 2021

The second part of the update should also deliver daily and weekly challenges as well as optional objectives.

Lots to come from one of VR’s biggest horror games, then. What the plan doesn’t mention is if Phasmophobia could graduate to a full, 1.0 release in 2022, as it remains in early access for now. We’ll be keeping an eye on the game to see how it develops throughout next year.

