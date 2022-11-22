Pico 4 Black Friday Bundle Includes 3 Free Games: After The Fall, Ruinsmagus & More

Ahead of Black Friday this week, Pico announced a new bundle that includes After the Fall, Ruinsmagus and Les Mills Bodycombat for free with purchase of a Pico 4 headset.

The offer begins on November 24 and Pico says the bundle is valid for all Pico 4 headsets that are “purchased, delivered, and activated between 24th November and 30th November.” So you’ll have about a week from Thursday to purchase a Pico 4 and get it delivered in time if you want to activate it before the bundle cut-off date.

Pico 4 is only available in select regions, including Europe, South Korea and Japan. The headset’s 128GB model retails for £379 in the UK and the apps included in this Black Friday bundle add up to around £77 of free content (£24.99 for Ruinsmagus, £29.99 for After the Fall and £21.99 for Les Mills).

Pico 4 launched just over a month ago. Here’s an excerpt from our review of the headset:

Pico 4 offers sharper, wider and taller lenses in a slimmer & lighter design that makes Quest 2 look outdated by comparison. But the content ecosystem is far less developed, the software isn’t as refined, and the processor can struggle to keep up with higher resolution. The decision to buy Pico 4 or Quest 2 comes down to an exceedingly difficult question: do you want ByteDance’s superior hardware, or Meta’s superior software tech & content library?

Earlier this month, a report from a Chinese news outlet claimed that Pico 4 sales aren’t meeting expected targets, despite Pico previously warning European customers of potential shipping delays due to “unprecedented global demand.”