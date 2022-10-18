Pico 4 Games: All Major VR Apps Available Today At Launch

The Pico 4 launches today, bringing some much needed competition to standalone VR and the Meta Quest 2. But what games can you play on Pico 4? Here are some of the biggest releases.

As we wrote in our review, Pico 4’s hardware “makes Quest 2 look outdated by comparison”. The content library, though, is a separate consideration, so here’s our look at what’s available on Pico 4.

Pico 3 Games on Pico 4

The Pico Neo Link 3 launched with a large selection of standalone VR games available in the Pico Store. Not all of those games are currently available on the Pico 4 store.

Many of those Pico 3 titles (Demeo, Superhot VR, Ragnarock, Walkabout Mini Golf, Eleven and Cubism, just to name a few) are available to play and purchase on Pico 4. However, UploadVR found that some titles that are available on Pico 3 (such as Synth Riders and Warplanes: WW1 Fighters) are not currently available on the Pico 4 store.

We reached out to Pico for clarification and will update the article if we receive a response. Developers are also encouraged to contact us at tips@uploadvr.com with info on the availability of their games on the Pico platform.

Pico 4 Games – Upcoming Releases

When Pico announced Pico 4 last month, the company also announced some games coming to the headset in the near future. The titles below aren’t available at launch, but are coming to Pico 4 in the future:

T he Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Ruins Magus

Green Hell VR

Just Dance VR (Pico exclusive, releasing 2023)

The coming soon section of the Pico 4 store also lists the following titles coming soon:

Warhammer 40000: Battle Sister

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Pico 4 Games – Major Titles Available at Launch

The Pico 4 library also launches with even more titles added to its library, mostly ports of existing games and apps from the Quest 2. Here are some of the major titles available at launch for Pico 4:

Demeo

Superhot VR

Ragnarock

Walkabout Mini Golf

Cubism

After the Fall

Arizona Sunshine

Space Pirate Trainer

Eleven Table Tennis

Virtual Desktop

Gorn

Townscaper VR

2MD: VR Football Unleashed

Rec Room

Real VR Fishing

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

Les Mills Bodycombat

Espire 1

Alvo

Virtuoso

Ultimechs

Tentacular

Song in the Smoke

Cities: VR

Wands Alliances

Warplanes: Battles Over Pacific

Stride

Bear in mind, the above isn’t a fully comprehensive list, but it covers most of the major games and apps available on Pico 4 at launch.