Pico 4 Holiday Bundle Includes After The Fall, Walkabout Mini Golf & 4 More Games

Through early January, Pico 4 comes bundled with After The Fall, Walkabout Mini Golf, Ruinsmagus, Shores of Loci, Les Mills Bodycombat, and All-in-One Sports VR.

The bundle is available to Pico 4 headsets bought before January 6th, 2023. The headset needs to be registered to an account before January 10th, 2023, according to Pico, and “the selected games will be automatically free for download during the dates of the promo”. Our review of the headset asked VR buyers deciding between Quest 2 and Pico 4 “do you want ByteDance’s superior hardware, or Meta’s superior software tech & content library?” While Quest 2 comes bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber this holiday season, Pico’s device now has six games to interest buyers who pick it up. After The Fall and Walkabout Mini Golf are tempting enough, but the additional titles should provide a good introduction to other genres in VR.

Pico 4 is available in Europe, Japan, and South Korea, but is missing the United States market right now. It is priced £380 / €430 for 128GB /256GB storage. Pico continues to build out its content library with Just Dance VR planned for release in 2023 as the platform’s first exclusive content.