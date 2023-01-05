Pico Kicks Off Virtual Concert Series With The Calvin Harris Experience Next Week

Pico is partnering with virtual production company Wave for an exclusive concert series, starting with Grammy Award-winner Calvin Harris next week.

Kicking off on January 13, The Calvin Harris Experience lets you explore this virtual universe as avatars, meeting friends while Harris performs nearby. While a shortened segment will be available on TikTok Live, Pico claims VR attendees can influence the live experience “by adding personalized and dynamic music elements during the show.” You can find the event description below:

The immersive 3D concert experience will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin’s virtual universe, a metaverse party filled with audio reactive visuals in a nature inspired luminous world. Performing live as a virtual avatar, fans can expect to hear Calvin’s setlist packed with an arsenal of exhilarating dance music, including his chart-topping worldwide hits. VR fans will get to explore Calvin’s world as avatars, party together, and be a mere few feet away from Calvin while he performs.

While Wave shut down its live VR music app in 2021, VR concerts continue. Horizon Worlds has hosted notable artists like Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters and Post Malone, as well as a recent New Year’s Eve show with Shaq and Cardi B. Meanwhile, on App Lab, AmazeVR’s Megan Thee Stallion concert is a “blueprint for a properly immersive, made-for-VR concert experience.”

The Calvin Harris Experience marks the first Pico-exclusive concert and it premieres on January 13, going live 12pm PT across Europe and Asia. An extended version should be available exclusively through Pico via the Pico Video app, while rebroadcasts will continue airing until February 26.