Pico Neo 3 Link: €449 Standalone VR Headset Launching In Europe

The Pico Neo 3 standalone headset is soon to be sold to consumers in Europe as the Pico Neo 3 Link.

Pico, which was acquired by TikTok owner ByteDance in 2021, made the announcement at the Laval Virtual event in France today. The Neo 3 Link will cost €449 with “limited quantities” available. It will first ship in Germany (where Quest 2 isn’t sold), France, Spain and the Netherlands in May. The UK (£399) and Italy will follow in June.

Pico describes this launch as a “beta program” and says owners will provide “feedback on upgrades to the Pico Store, Pico user account, payment, social, and other services”. Pre-orders for those first territories open on April 15, with shipping to begin May 24. No announcement was made about a possible US release, but we’ve asked the company about those plans.

Just as with the Meta Quest 2, the Neo 3 is an all-in-one headset with four-camera inside-out tracking that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 processor. It comes with two motion controllers that are similar to the Oculus Touch controllers. The headset has 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with a display resolution of 3664×1920 and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Alongside native games including Demeo, After The Fall and Demeo, the headset will support wireless streaming with PCs to access SteamVR titles. It also comes with a DisplayPort cable in the box for uncompressed wired PC VR.

Pico itself has a long history in VR, dating back to the original Neo that was revealed in 2016. The Pico Neo 3 first went on sale in Asia in 2021 featuring games like Superhot VR, Contractors and Red Matter. However, Pico’s US and European business has more recently been focused on the enterprise market. To that end, it sells the Pico Neo 3 Pro and Pro Eye with eye tracking in those territories.

Are you interested in picking up the Pico Neo 3 Link? Let us know in the comments below.