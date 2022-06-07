Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Every VR App Available Today

What can you play on this Meta Quest 2 alternative? Find out with our list of Pico Neo 3 Link Games!

Specs-wise, the Pico Neo 3 Link is very similar to the Quest 2, using the same XR2 chip and employing two motion controllers. But how does the recently-launched headset’s library stack up to other offerings? Below, we’ve listed each of the 100+ Pico Neo 3 Link games available today, and also thrown in titles set to hit the headset soon.

What Games Are On Pico Neo Link 3?

Though Pico hasn’t yet released any big exclusive titles to compete with games like Resident Evil 4 VR, the platform has secured some of Quest 2’s best third-party games like After The Fall, Demeo and Superhot VR. But the company also has a more open store, with no App Lab alternative, meaning you can see some fantastic indie titles (and, in fairness, some not-so-fantastic ones) front and center. As a result, the library looks quite different to scrolling through the Quest story.

We’ll be updating this list as things go live so make sure to check back often!

Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Released

A Fisherman’s Tale

After The Fall

All-In-One Sports VR Global

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Apex Construct

Apocalypse Rider 6DOF

Arizona Sunshine

Art Pulse

Axegend VR

Bait!

Bartender VR Simulator

Battlescar

Beat Master

Bullet Roulette

Cave Digger

Chess Club

Cloudlands 2

Cosmodread

Crazy Kung-Fu

Crisis VRigade

Crisis VRigade 2

Cubism

The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets

Dance Collider

Death Horizon: Reloaded

Death Lap

Deisim

Demeo

Descent Alps

Down The Rabbit Hole

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu

Eleven: Table Tennis

Elven Assassin

Endspace

Enter VR

Epic Rollercoasters VR

Escape From Dungeon VR

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Flying Hero VR

Guns ‘n Stories: Bulletproof VR

Gravity Sketch

Hitstream

Horror Bar VR

Hyperdash

Idoga VR

In Death: Unchained

Jentrix

Just Hoops

Larcenauts

The Last Labrynth

Manny Boxing VR

Meetin VR

Multibrush

Nature Treks

OhShape

Operation Serpens

Operation Warcade

Quest For Ruiner

Pang Man

Party Pumper

Pixel Ripped 1995

Poly Star VR

Power Beats VR

Prison Boss VR

Puzzling Places

The Rabbit Hole

Racket NX

Ragnarock

Red Matter

Reiko’s Fragments

Resist

Rico Shooter: Neo 2

Rocket Skates VR

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual

Sim Lab VR Viewer

The Secret of Retropolis

Sep’s Diner

Shooty Skies Overdrive

The Silent Doll

Skyworld

Song Beater

Snow Fortress

Space Slurpies

Superhot VR

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tourking Karts

Tribe XR

Tsuro – The Game Of The Path

Viking Days

Virtual Fighting Championship

Virtual Speech

Walkabout: VR Minigolf

Wands

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

Wind Wind

X-Fitness

You Calligrapher

Yupitergrad

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever

Z Race

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Upcoming

Alvo

Stride

