Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Every VR App Available Today

What can you play on this Meta Quest 2 alternative? Find out with our list of Pico Neo 3 Link Games!
Specs-wise, the Pico Neo 3 Link is very similar to the Quest 2, using the same XR2 chip and employing two motion controllers. But how does the recently-launched headset’s library stack up to other offerings? Below, we’ve listed each of the 100+ Pico Neo 3 Link games available today, and also thrown in titles set to hit the headset soon.
What Games Are On Pico Neo Link 3?
Though Pico hasn’t yet released any big exclusive titles to compete with games like Resident Evil 4 VR, the platform has secured some of Quest 2’s best third-party games like After The Fall, Demeo and Superhot VR. But the company also has a more open store, with no App Lab alternative, meaning you can see some fantastic indie titles (and, in fairness, some not-so-fantastic ones) front and center. As a result, the library looks quite different to scrolling through the Quest story.
We’ll be updating this list as things go live so make sure to check back often!
Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Released
- A Fisherman’s Tale
- After The Fall
- All-In-One Sports VR Global
- Altdeus: Beyond Chronos
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Apex Construct
- Apocalypse Rider 6DOF
- Arizona Sunshine
- Art Pulse
- Axegend VR
- Bait!
- Bartender VR Simulator
- Battlescar
- Beat Master
- Bullet Roulette
- Cave Digger
- Chess Club
- Cloudlands 2
- Cosmodread
- Crazy Kung-Fu
- Crisis VRigade
- Crisis VRigade 2
- Cubism
- The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets
- Dance Collider
- Death Horizon: Reloaded
- Death Lap
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Descent Alps
- Down The Rabbit Hole
- Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu
- Eleven: Table Tennis
- Elven Assassin
- Endspace
- Enter VR
- Epic Rollercoasters VR
- Escape From Dungeon VR
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Flying Hero VR
- Guns ‘n Stories: Bulletproof VR
- Gravity Sketch
- Hitstream
- Horror Bar VR
- Hyperdash
- Idoga VR
- In Death: Unchained
- Jentrix
- Just Hoops
- Larcenauts
- The Last Labrynth
- Manny Boxing VR
- Meetin VR
- Multibrush
- Nature Treks
- OhShape
- Operation Serpens
- Operation Warcade
- Quest For Ruiner
- Pang Man
- Party Pumper
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Poly Star VR
- Power Beats VR
- Prison Boss VR
- Puzzling Places
- The Rabbit Hole
- Racket NX
- Ragnarock
- Red Matter
- Reiko’s Fragments
- Resist
- Rico Shooter: Neo 2
- Rocket Skates VR
- Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual
- Sim Lab VR Viewer
- The Secret of Retropolis
- Sep’s Diner
- Shooty Skies Overdrive
- The Silent Doll
- Skyworld
- Song Beater
- Snow Fortress
- Space Slurpies
- Superhot VR
- Swarm
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tourking Karts
- Tribe XR
- Tsuro – The Game Of The Path
- Viking Days
- Virtual Fighting Championship
- Virtual Speech
- Walkabout: VR Minigolf
- Wands
- Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
- Wind Wind
- X-Fitness
- You Calligrapher
- Yupitergrad
- Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever
- Z Race
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Pico Neo 3 Link Games: Upcoming
- Alvo
- Stride
And that’s the list of Pico Neo 3 Link games so far! What do you make of the headset’s line-up? Let us know in the comments below!