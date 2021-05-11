Pico Announces Neo 3 Pro, Neo 3 Pro Eye For Enterprise Market

Pico Interactive announced two new headsets this week — the Pico Neo 3 Pro and the Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye, both aimed at an enterprise market and available soon in North America and Europe.

The two new headsets follow from the launch of the standard consumer-focused Pico Neo 3 headset last month, which is available exclusively in China. Pico promised that headsets aimed at an enterprise market would follow, and the Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye are just that.

Like the Neo 3, they are both powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform and now feature optical 6DoF controller tracking, as opposed to the electromagnetic controller seen in the Neo 2 Pro and Neo 2 Pro Eye. Both headsets feature a single 5.5″ display, with a resolution of 3664 x 1920 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The field of view (FOV) on both headsets is ever so slightly lower than the last generation, down to 98 from 101 in the Neo 2 headsets. However, while the Neo 2 generation had a fixed IPD, the Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye offer adjustable IPD settings at 58mm, 63.5mm and 69mm.

Just like the standard Neo 3 model, both the Pro and the Pro Eye feature upgraded WiFi 6 capabilities, along with improved guardian support thanks to the increase to 4 cameras from only 2 last generation. The Neo 2 headsets only supported a 3x3m guardian, but the Neo 3 Pro and Pro Eye now support a 10x10m space.

Continuing the partnership from the Neo 2 generation, the Neo 3 Pro Eye will feature built-in eye-tracking capabilities from Tobii.

Both headsets offer DisplayPort and NVIDIA’s Direct Mode support, which promises streaming of PC VR content at 4K 90Hz via Pico VR Streaming when connected to a VR-ready computer via DisplayPort.

In terms of pricing, the Neo 3 Pro sits at $699 USD and the Neo 3 Pro Eye at $899 USD. Both headsets will be available to pre-order soon for enterprise customers on the Pico Interactive website.