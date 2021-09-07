Pierhead Arcade Comes To Oculus Quest Via App Lab with Cross-Play

The Pierhead Arcade series is best known for bringing amusement-themed minigames to PC VR and PSVR. Now it’s available on Oculus Quest via App Lab.

Developer Mechabit launched Pierhead Arcade Quest on the platform last week. From the looks of it, this is a port of the recent Pierhead Arcade 2 (which an old Reddit thread based on a now-deleted tweet suggests was once denied approval for sale on the official Oculus Store). Check out the new trailer below.

Pierhead Arcade Oculus Quest Version Launches

Pierhead includes over 30 different arcade games to interact with. Players can choose their own avatar and then compete to earn high scores and win prizes. Games include bowling, hoop toss and a range of other experiences you’d expect to see at a carnival.

This version will feature all of the previously released DLC and, yes, online and LAN multiplayer is included too. There’s even cross-play with the SteamVR version, which got its full launch just last month.

Are you going to be picking up the Pierhead Arcade Oculus Quest version? Let us know in the comments below!