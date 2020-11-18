Pistol Whip 2089 Arrives In December For Quest And PC

Cloudhead Games revealed a launch date for its Pistol Whip 2089 expansion.

The new action pack is “set in a gritty sci-fi future. After rising through the ranks of 18 adrenaline-charged levels from hitman to heartbreaker, ​2089​ pits you against a new robotic threat,” according to an update today. The expansion is set to launch on December 1 for PC VR and Oculus Quest, with PSVR expected to get the update later.

Check out the trailer here:

Pistol Whip is a rhythm shooter which launched just about a year ago and I rated it 5/5 for its challenging and satisfying gameplay. The Canada-based studio behind the game continues to build on its original premise which sees you memorizing the spawn locations of enemies and dodging in rhythm with the song. If you get it right, you’ll feel like an action movie hero like John Wick. The game’s built-in modifiers add significant depth to the challenge and recent additions continue to remix Pistol Whip in surprising new ways.

Here’s a video breaking down some of those most recent features:

We’ve been seeing regular updates from Cloudhead for the game and the December action pack looks to be a big one, even if we don’t really know too much in the way of details yet. We’re looking forward to visiting Pistol Whip 2089. be sure to check back with UploadVR for the latest updates.

Are you still playing Pistol Whip after a year or, if you passed on it, are you planning to give it another look after you see what this update holds? Let us know in the comments below.