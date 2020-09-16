Pistol Whip 2089 Will Add Cinematic Campaign Mode

Cloudhead Games teased its new expansion, Pistol Whip 2089, promising a Cinematic Campaign Mode with new enemies, weapons, and game mechanics.

The Pistol Whip 2089 action pack is described as five chapters with a “gritty sci-fi” story and new scenes set to music from synth wave artists including Magic Sword and Processor. Cloudhead regularly teases new songs for its hit VR game and, over the months since I first reviewed it last year, the developers have upped the song count to 18 from the original 10. The latest Heartbreaker update also adds new modifiers for harder difficulty modes alongside changes to the way players can maximize score.

Overall, though, the formula for Pistol Whip hasn’t really changed and there’s only handful of enemy types. Now with this 2089 trailer, it seems Cloudhead is looking to change that up while adding a bit of story to its rhythm arcade shooter. I’m definitely getting a Terminator vibe from the new robot enemies that seem to be teleporting into your path.

Check out the Pistol Whip 2089 trailer here:

The update is confirmed as coming to Oculus Quest and Rift and the trailer for the update premiered as part of Facebook Connect announcements. Pistol Whip is also available on Steam, and the PSVR version launched this summer. Facebook lists Pistol Whip 2089 as coming “holiday” 2020, and we’ll update you as soon we learn more.

Be sure to watch our Oculus Quest 2 VR Download special show diving into the latest announcements and let us know if you have any questions about VR!