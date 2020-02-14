Pistol Whip, Blood & Truth Win At 2020 Dice Awards In Immersive Reality Categories

After revealing a list of finalists across 20 categories in early January, the winners were revealed at the 23rd Annual DICE Awards in Las Vegas. Out of the 20 categories, two were dedicated to VR — the award for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement and the award for Immersive Reality Game of the Year.

Cloudhead Games’ VR rhythm shooter Pistol Whip took home the award for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement, with the PSVR exclusive title Blood & Truth taking home the award for Immersive Reality Game of the Year. Both these games appeared in multiple categories in our own Best of 2019 awards, but neither took home the Overall Best VR of 2019 award, which went to Asgard’s Wrath. At the DICE Awards, they were up against some tough competition such as Asgard’s Wrath, Stormland, Westworld Awakening and more.

Some other VR games, or games with VR support, were nominated in other categories at the DICE Awards as well. Concrete Genie, which has a VR mode on PSVR, was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction and Outstanding Technical Achievement but did not win either. Likewise, PSVR exclusive titled Golem was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition but did not take home the award. DiRT Rally 2.0, which is a VR-optional title, was nominated for Racing Game of the Year but lost out to Mario Kart Tour.

Although no VR games were nominated in the overall Game of the Year category at the DICE Awards, that coveted title went to Untitled Goose Game, winning over Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds.