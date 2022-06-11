Pistol Whip Contracts Update Adds Time-Sensitive Missions & New Modifiers

Three new modifiers and time-sensitive missions are coming to Pistol Whip on June 16.

The update also includes four new Brawler weapons for melee combat, adding Tonfa, Sai, Kama and Chakram to the weapons case. New modifiers include Reinforced to double the strength of your armor alongside High Velocity and Low Velocity to alter the speed of bullets.

Pistol Whip originally released in late 2019 as an incredibly satisfying rhythm shooter and Canada-based Cloudhead Games has extensively updated and expanded it in the years since. Last year, the built-in modifiers were reimagined as a Styles system which allowed players to compete for a high score in an impressive range of ways. For example, with High Velocity activated alongside the already-added Bullet Hell, players in search of the most extreme challenge might move around the bullets in their living room much like Neo in The Matrix.

“Best of luck to you,” Cloudhead Games teases players willing to activate the High Velocity mode.

The update also adds Careers and Contracts so players can receive emblems to display after completing one of the ever-changing daily, weekly or monthly Contracts with different scenes and styles. An Ultimatum, for example, will be issued monthly stringing together five scenes and described by Cloudhead as “perfect for the seasoned veteran.”

Pistol Whip’s Contracts arrives on PC VR, Quest, and PlayStation VR on June 16 as a free update.