Pistol Whip Adds Ninja Gaiden-Inspired ‘Dark Skies’ And Antique Handguns

The latest update for Cloudhead’s Pistol Whip is out now with a new scene inspired by alternate history World War II era timelines and Ninja Gaiden’s airship.

The “Dark Skies” update for addictive arcade shooter Pistol Whip is available now on Oculus Quest and PC VR. It adds the 14th scene to the game called “Dark Skies” with visuals inspired by movies like The Rocketeer, Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, and Captain America: The First Avenger. The update also includes three new “wartime” pistols in a new “Antiques Collection” as well as a metal finish for all weapons.

Here’s a teaser video for “Dark Skies”:

Canada-based Cloudhead Games is planning one more monthly update to the game after this one before transitioning “toward our long-term roadmap,” according to the company. The developers say they have a “big vision” for the game with “new ways to play” alongside changes “building toward a major update planned for later this year.”

I tried out the new scene and it is probably my favorite in the game. One part of the level — with baddies running along catwalks to either side of you — looks like it’ll be one of the most challenging areas of the game to play with the Deadeye modifier, which removes the game’s standard aim-assist.

Check out my gameplay video below and you can check out Dark Skies now on Steam and the Oculus Store for Quest or Rift. The studio is also planning to bring the game to PSVR as well.