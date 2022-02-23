Pistol Whip’s Encore Update Adds New Songs, Pass-And-Play Party Mode

Pistol Whip’s Enore update will add new songs and a pass-and-play party mode.

Initially teased last week, the update will be free to existing owners when it arrives on all platforms tomorrow, February 24. Headlining the Encore update is Party Mode, which introduces an element of local multiplayer to the game. Essentially you can pass the headset between friends and compete for high scores on the same tracks. Check it out alongside other additions in the trailer below.

Pistol Whip Encore Update Revealed

Elsewhere, Encore adds two new playable tracks, The Way Home and Fist Fight. Specifically, these were first seen in the credits for the 2089 and Smoke & Thunder campaigns respectively. You’ll also get new weapons and skins to play with.

Finally, there’s some updates to the game’s Styles System. You can now enable No Beat mode for an experience that ignores shot timing, for example, or go the other way and have scores entirely defined by your own rhythm. You can also now switch out enemies for targets, making the game a tad bit more family friendly.

It’s a small set of updates but, in spite of the naming, there’s no indication from Cloudhead that this will be the last we see of Pistol Whip as we speculated on in last week’s Gamecast. We’ll have to see what the rest of 2022 brings for the shooter sensation and its developer, then.

Are you going to be checking out Pistol Whip’s Encore Update when it hits tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below!