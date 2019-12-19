Pistol Whip ‘High Priestess’ Update Arrives With Scoring Changes

One of the best games of 2019 receives its first major post-launch update today with the new song High Priestess, new modifiers, and changes to the scoring system.

The new update to Pistol Whip arrives today for Quest and PC VR and, according to development studio Cloudhead Games, “Due to popular demand, Deadeye has seen significant improvements including a revamped scoring system designed to punish missed shots. Dual Wield has also seen a reduction in penalty, allowing players to challenge the leaderboards no matter their style of play.”

The leaderboard is also being reset along with these changes.

The new track and level “High Priestess” from Kannibalen Records lives up to the game’s name as you’ll be hitting a lot of enemies with your gun to make it through. Cloudhead says the level is inspired by the movie Oldboy.

The new modifiers include “Unarmed Foes” to practice scenes without risk of elimination and “No Obstacles, intended for accessibility and standing room playspaces,” according to Canada-based Cloudhead.

Pistol Whip was announced in our E3 VR Showcase earlier this year and I gave it 5/5 stars when it debuted in November, writing that “Pistol Whip’s multiple difficulties and modifiers like Deadeye and Dual-wield add depth to a game that’s more addictive and satisfying than Beat Saber.” We’ve nominated Pistol Whip as one of the best games of 2019 and Cloudhead is promising a regular update plan for the game with new scenes, modifiers and customization options.

Cloudhead is planning to release Pistol Whip for PlayStation VR headsets in 2020.