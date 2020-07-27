Pistol Whip’s PSVR Release Delayed By Two Days

Cloudhead Games is moving the launch date for Pistol Whip on PSVR to this Thursday, July 30.

That’s two days after originally intended. The move should give reviewers (UploadVR included) more time to fully assess the game’s port to PlayStation VR. We’ll have our fresh review of the PSVR version of the game for you here on UploadVR.com at 10 am Pacific on Thursday, but you can read our 5/5 review of the Quest and PC VR version here.

The rhythm-action game inspired by movies like John Wick will include all 15 of the scenes which have been released so far. That’s the 10 originals plus five more which were added to the title after its original release on PC VR and Quest last November. Cloudhead is also planning a free update in the coming weeks to all platforms that’ll add the Heartbreaker trilogy of songs to the game, with a bigger update called “The Concierge” to follow later this year.

For those just catching up, Pistol Whip’s (loose) premise is that you’re outside a movie theater picking from a list of of actions scenes which are each set to thumping music lasting three to five minutes. Select one, pick your difficulty and try to survive the relentless onslaught.

Enemies appear at the same spot throughout each scene and bullets take a few seconds to arrive. So there’s time to dodge and you’re likely to memorize the levels through subsequent play throughs. By default, Pistol Whip gives you just one handgun and includes a pretty forgiving aim assist that makes it easy to hit targets, get into a rhythm and find your groove. There’s also built-in modifiers, though, that add significant depth to the game and can hook players to come back for nearly endless play. The biggest one is the punishing “deadeye” mode that removes aim assist while adding to your score and completely changing the feel of the game. There’s also dual wield and a number of other options that make it easier to practice.

We’ll bring you our thoughts on Pistol Whip for PSVR on Thursday but, until then, here’s a reminder of what one one of the latest songs for the game on PC VR plays like: